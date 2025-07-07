ADMV1455: Analog Device’s Most Advanced Wideband Frequency Downconverter

ADMV1455: Analog Device’s Most Advanced Wideband Frequency DownconverterPress Release
July 07, 2025
Designed for next-generation microwave and millimeter-wave software-defined radio systems.
This compact, highly integrated device is engineered to complement next-generation ultrahigh sampling rate RF digitizers, supporting instantaneous RF bandwidths of 4 GHz and beyond. It accommodates both IF and baseband interface configurations, while delivering industry-leading SWaP-C performance with its integration of filters, a frequency multiplier, high-linearity mixer, digital step attenuator (DSA), and more.
