ADMV1455: Analog Device’s Most Advanced Wideband Frequency Downconverter

Press Release

July 07, 2025

Designed for next-generation microwave and millimeter-wave software-defined radio systems.

This compact, highly integrated device is engineered to complement next-generation ultrahigh sampling rate RF digitizers, supporting instantaneous RF bandwidths of 4 GHz and beyond. It accommodates both IF and baseband interface configurations, while delivering industry-leading SWaP-C performance with its integration of filters, a frequency multiplier, high-linearity mixer, digital step attenuator (DSA), and more.

