AI-powered solutions for missile defense in development with 1st Edge

November 30, 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. 1st Edge, company specializing in designing solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies, has won a $9.7 million Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract to develop AI solutions for the U.S. Army.

Officials claim that this contract, issued by the Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), is a continuation of 1st Edge's proprietary Pragmatic Artificial Intelligence and New Technology (PAINT) program, currently in use under multiple army programs.

By using the PAINT approach, the company claims that users are aided by AI and other new technologies designed into engineering solutions for missile defense. PAINT is intended to allow subject matter experts to be more productive, less error prone, and more consistent.

In automated software systems, PAINT technology is engineered for the purpose of satisfying a broader set of requirements through computer analysis. By processing more data in less time, these automated systems are an improvement on current manual approaches, according to the company.

 

