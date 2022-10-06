Military Embedded Systems

AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir

News

October 06, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DENVER, Colorado. Palantir Technologies has won an $85.1 million contract to provide U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) with support for its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts, the company announced in a statement.

Under the five-year contract, AMC will use Palantir software to "support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and advance supply chain optimization," the statement reads.

Palantir software will "deploy an AI/ML [artificial intelligence/machine learning] capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data," the statement adds. "Using a modular open systems architecture, this capability will provide a highly secured environment for AMC – and its mission partners – to develop, test, and deploy predictive maintenance models that can improve equipment availability and manage maintenance costs."

