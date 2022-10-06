AI predictive maintenance for U.S. Army to be provided by Palantir

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DENVER, Colorado. Palantir Technologies has won an $85.1 million contract to provide U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) with support for its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts, the company announced in a statement.

Under the five-year contract, AMC will use Palantir software to "support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and advance supply chain optimization," the statement reads.

Palantir software will "deploy an AI/ML [artificial intelligence/machine learning] capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data," the statement adds. "Using a modular open systems architecture, this capability will provide a highly secured environment for AMC – and its mission partners – to develop, test, and deploy predictive maintenance models that can improve equipment availability and manage maintenance costs."