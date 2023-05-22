One Stop Systems appoints longstanding A&D executive Michael Knowles as president and CEO

Image courtesy One Stop Systems

ESCONDIDO, Calif. AI and edge computing company One Stop Systems announced it has appointed Michael Knowles as its new president and CEO, effective June 5, 2023.

Knowles has more than 30 years of leadership experience in global aerospace and defense markets, having led successful business captures resulting in billion-dollar program and product portfolios. Leveraging 20 years of military experience and 20+ years as a senior executive in business operations, program management, business capture, and product development, Knowles is a recognized and inspiring leader whose teams have exceeded financial and customer expectations, resulting in successful global businesses with enviable consistent growth and shareholder value.

Knowles has held executive leadership positions at several defense contractors, including Cubic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, and Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. Over his career he has effectively developed and launched market-changing technologies and products in both defense and commercial markets. As President and GM of Cubic Corporation’s Mission and Performance Solutions business, Knowles led a $700 million global business unit with 2,000 employees. He directed the development and implementation of strategies and organizational transformations that drove significant increases in sales and margin percentage, and achieved year-over-year growth in bookings, sales, and EBITDA. His hardware, software, and solutions portfolios included rugged networking/computing at the edge, secure and expeditionary communications, intelligence processing, assessment distribution from enterprise-to-edge, high frequency/low SWaP [size, weight, and power] RF components for electronic warfare, space, 5G applications, and LVC (live, virtual, and constructive) multidomain training systems.

“Management and the Board of OSS have been working on a refined defense-focused strategic plan to spur growth, enhance margins, and deliver greater shareholder value,” remarked Ken Potashner, OSS Board Chairman. “Bringing on Michael to lead the team is the culmination of this planning, which we believe will enable us to accelerate and scale our defense sector opportunities. We believe that Michael’s extensive defense experience and proven leadership will enable us to realize significant gains from the opportunities before us, in both the defense and commercial sectors.”

“OSS is at a unique and promising inflection point with superior AI Transportable technology that has the ability to make a dramatic impact for warfighters globally, ensuring that it is ‘Never a Fair Fight,” Knowles replied. “I’m excited to build on the inspiring AI product suite, driving growth in both defense and commercial markets and creating a powerful business model. OSS has the foundations for a team, products, and innovation mindset to succeed in the global marketplace and accelerate greater pipeline and business growth.”

Michael Knowles was most recently the VP/GM of C5ISR Systems at Curtiss-Wright. Prior to his role at Curtiss-Wright, he served as President of Cubic’s Mission and Performance Solutions, where he oversaw a broad and diverse C4ISR product and defense training business. Knowles is a retired Navy officer and Naval Test Pilot School graduate. He has an MBA from George Mason University, an MS in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a BS in Aerospace Engineering from the US Naval Academy. Knowles is also a member of the National Defense Industrial Association and the National Training & Simulation Association, and he has strong connections in the DOD, commercial, and international markets.