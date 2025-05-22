Military Embedded Systems

Stabilization system from Curtiss-Wright to support Romania’s ANUBIS 3.0 weapons station

News

May 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Virginia. Romanian firm Pro Optica chose Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions to supply turret drive stabilization system (TDSS) components for the ANUBIS 3.0 remotely controlled weapons station, the company announced in a statement. 

The contract, valued at $5 million, includes motion controllers and gyroscopes developed at Curtiss-Wright’s facility in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland, the statement reads. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2025 and continue through 2028.

The ANUBIS 3.0 platform, which began development in 2022, is designed for remote observation and engagement of both ground and aerial targets. Curtiss-Wright’s TDSS technology is intended to provide enhanced target tracking and firing accuracy through modular and pre-configured components that can be tailored to evolving mission needs, the company says.

According to Curtiss-Wright, the use of pre-integrated TDSS components is intended to accelerate deployment timelines and reduce integration costs for weapons station developers.

