Rugged computing, AI/ML, and edge sensors will be shown by One Stop Systems at SOF Week 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

One Stop Systems graphic

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Rugged systems provider One Stop Systems (OSS) announced that it will showcase a range of mission-ready products and integrated solutions designed to support the modern warfighter at next week's SOF Week 2026 exhibition, set to be held May 18-21 in Tampa, Florida.

The OSS SOF Week preview announcement stated that the compay will feature rugged artificial intelligence (AI) compute solutions designed for Special Operations Forces (SOF) applications, including its 1U fully immersive server and size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized rugged embedded solutions designed to bring advanced compute performance to vehicles, uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), and soldier-worn applications.

At its SOF Week booth (#5006), OSS will collaborate with its integrated technology partners, including Latent AI, which will highlight deployable edge AI software solutions designed for tactical environments; Maris Technologies, which will show embedded mission-ready platforms for defense edge deployments; and Tauro Tech, which will show scalable sensor fusion, high-speed camera integration, and AI-enabled decision support for demanding operational environments.