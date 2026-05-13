Getac to showcase rugged devices, AI-enabled tactical solutions at SOF Week 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

V120 graphic: Getac SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Rugged device provider Getac will showcase its portfolio of rugged laptops, tablets, and command solutions at next week's SOF Week 2026 exhibition, set to be held May 18-21 in Tampa, Florida.

Getac announced that it will demonstrate its latest rugged devices, including the V120 fully rugged convertible laptop and the F120 fully rugged tablet, which are built expressly for special operations forces and defense organizations to use for enabling secure communications, mission planning, and decision-making in demanding operations environments.

Getac will also show its CommandCore ground control station (GCS) solutions for uncrewed systems operations: CommandCore supports operators deploying and managing uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) in the field, enabling a flexible control environment that adapts to different mission roles and operational setups and giving troops coordinated control, data access, and situational awareness in dynamic conditions.

Getac's SOF Week plan is to present these capabilities in collaboration with industry partners REDCOM, CIS Mobile, Ericsson, Intel, V2 Forensics, and Dryout to showcase how Getac’s rugged platforms and GCS work with partner technologies to support resilient communications, mobility, and mission execution at the tactical edge.

“Special operations teams require technology that performs reliably in fast-moving and unpredictable environments,” said Dante Conrad, Vice President of Federal Sales, Getac North America. “At SOF Week, we’re demonstrating how Getac’s rugged devices, CommandCore solutions, and partner technologies work together to enable secure communications, operational mobility and mission success.”

SOF Week attendees may visit Getac and partners at booth #2400.