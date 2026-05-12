Military Embedded Systems

Night vision goggles to be supplied to U.S. Army by Elbit America

News

May 12, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America won a $212 million delivery order to produce Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) systems for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

Under the order, Elbit America will serve as the sole producer of the ENVG-B systems, after the Army previously split production among multiple vendors, the statement reads.

The ENVG-B is designed to combine low-light imaging, thermal sensing, and augmented reality functions in a binocular system worn by soldiers, the company says. The system can connect wirelessly with a rifle-mounted thermal weapon sight, supporting target acquisition while using augmented reality and the Nett Warrior interface to provide soldiers with battlefield information, according to the statement.

The goggle includes Gen 3 white phosphor image intensifier tubes, a thermal sensor, and a smart battery pack, the company says.

Elbit America states that it has delivered more than 30,000 night vision binocular systems since 2020 through the Army’s ENVG-B program and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle program.

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Elbit Systems of America

4700 Marine Creek Parkway
Fort Worth, Texas 76179
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+1 817.234.6600
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