Night vision goggles to be supplied to U.S. Army by Elbit America

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America won a $212 million delivery order to produce Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) systems for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

Under the order, Elbit America will serve as the sole producer of the ENVG-B systems, after the Army previously split production among multiple vendors, the statement reads.

The ENVG-B is designed to combine low-light imaging, thermal sensing, and augmented reality functions in a binocular system worn by soldiers, the company says. The system can connect wirelessly with a rifle-mounted thermal weapon sight, supporting target acquisition while using augmented reality and the Nett Warrior interface to provide soldiers with battlefield information, according to the statement.

The goggle includes Gen 3 white phosphor image intensifier tubes, a thermal sensor, and a smart battery pack, the company says.

Elbit America states that it has delivered more than 30,000 night vision binocular systems since 2020 through the Army’s ENVG-B program and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle program.