Continuous monitoring system for coalition tactical networks launched by Curtiss-Wright

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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ASHBURN, Virginia. Curtiss-Wright launched the Ground Tactical Data Link System (GTS) Continuous Monitoring System, a centralized cybersecurity and compliance management suite designed to secure large-scale, geographically dispersed tactical networks across coalition military operations, the company announced in a statement.

The system is designed to address the need to simultaneously satisfy their own sovereign cybersecurity mandates while meeting U.S. requirements when connecting national networks to U.S. military systems.

The GTS Continuous Monitoring System provides centralized visibility into network health, cyber posture, and compliance status, supporting Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) enforcement and Risk Management Framework (RMF) alignment across distributed defense networks, the company says. The suite integrates centralized cyber event monitoring, automated Windows update management, redundancy oversight, secure automated backups, firewall monitoring, and embedded compliance enforcement capabilities, according to the statement.

Curtiss-Wright says the system is already supporting national deployments in primary systems and multiple connected nodes across broad operational regions, enabling remote threat detection and mitigation in environments where physical access may be limited.

The system is engineered for Curtiss-Wright tactical data link environments and is designed to scale across aircraft, naval platforms, ground systems, and fixed installations, the company says.