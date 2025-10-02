Military Embedded Systems

3U OpenVPX mini ATR enclosures introduced by Pixus Technologies

News

October 02, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pixus Technologies

WATERLOO, Canada. Pixus Technologies released a new line of 3U OpenVPX air transport rack (ATR) enclosures designed for use with 3U OpenVPX and boards aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement.

The initial model in the Mini ATR series includes two 3U OpenVPX slots and one VITA 62 power-supply slot, the statement reads. The enclosures support backplanes with data rates up to 100 GbE and can be configured with multiple I/O options. The I/O boards are also customizable.

According to the company, the enclosures are available in baseplate-cooled versions or with an optional rear fan. Pixus says it also offers backplanes, chassis, and chassis managers aligned with SOSA, along with ruggedized and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions based on VITA and PICMG specifications.

The company states that its portfolio includes designs for ATCA, MicroTCA, VME, and CompactPCI systems in addition to custom backplane and chassis configurations.

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
[email protected]
519-885-5775
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
