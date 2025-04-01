Military Embedded Systems

Avionics systems for U.S. Army FLRAA program to be delivered by GE Aerospace

News

April 01, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Avionics systems for U.S. Army FLRAA program to be delivered by GE Aerospace
Image via Bell Helicopter

CINCINNATI, Ohio. GE Aerospace won a subcontract by Bell Textron to design and deliver avionics systems for the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the company announced in a statement.

The subcontract follows the Army’s Milestone B approval for FLRAA, advancing the program into the engineering and manufacturing development phase. Under the agreement, GE Aerospace will provide the aircraft’s Digital Backbone, which incorporates Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to support high-speed data transmission across the platform, the statement reads.

According to the company, the Digital Backbone is designed to streamline system modifications by enabling updates without routing changes through a systems integrator. The approach is aligned with the Army’s adoption of a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the company says.

GE Aerospace will also provide the Health Awareness System for FLRAA, which is intended to enable predictive maintenance and reduce downtime, the company says.

Featured Companies

General Electric

5 Necco Street
Boston, MA 02210
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
Mayman Aerospace RAZOR™ VTOL Achieves Historic Milestone with Fully Autonomous Inaugural Flight

April 01, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Cypher
News
AI agent from Cypher to be added to Army infantry division tactical environment

April 01, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Pixus Technologies
News
Ruggedized software-defined radios unveiled by Pixus, COMINT Consulting

April 01, 2025

More Comms