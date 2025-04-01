Avionics systems for U.S. Army FLRAA program to be delivered by GE Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bell Helicopter

CINCINNATI, Ohio. GE Aerospace won a subcontract by Bell Textron to design and deliver avionics systems for the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, the company announced in a statement.

The subcontract follows the Army’s Milestone B approval for FLRAA, advancing the program into the engineering and manufacturing development phase. Under the agreement, GE Aerospace will provide the aircraft’s Digital Backbone, which incorporates Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to support high-speed data transmission across the platform, the statement reads.

According to the company, the Digital Backbone is designed to streamline system modifications by enabling updates without routing changes through a systems integrator. The approach is aligned with the Army’s adoption of a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the company says.

GE Aerospace will also provide the Health Awareness System for FLRAA, which is intended to enable predictive maintenance and reduce downtime, the company says.