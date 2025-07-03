Electronic warfare upgrades to support Argentinian F-16 fleet modernization

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo

GRENAA, Denmark. Terma signed a support agreement with the Argentinian Ministry of Defense and the Argentinian Air Force to provide electronic warfare system upgrades and services for 24 former Royal Danish Air Force F-16 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The support effort follows Argentina’s April 2024 acquisition of the F-16 aircraft from Denmark’s Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, a transfer coordinated with the U.S. government, the statement reads.

Terma will deliver software and hardware enhancements, ground support equipment, mission planning tools, and engineering assistance as part of a broader refurbishment effort led by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, the company says.

These services aim to ensure the aircraft are operationally configured to meet the specific needs of the Argentinian Air Force, the company adds.