Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare upgrades to support Argentinian F-16 fleet modernization

News

July 03, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare upgrades to support Argentinian F-16 fleet modernization
Stock photo

GRENAA, Denmark. Terma signed a support agreement with the Argentinian Ministry of Defense and the Argentinian Air Force to provide electronic warfare system upgrades and services for 24 former Royal Danish Air Force F-16 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The support effort follows Argentina’s April 2024 acquisition of the F-16 aircraft from Denmark’s Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, a transfer coordinated with the U.S. government, the statement reads.

Terma will deliver software and hardware enhancements, ground support equipment, mission planning tools, and engineering assistance as part of a broader refurbishment effort led by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, the company says.

These services aim to ensure the aircraft are operationally configured to meet the specific needs of the Argentinian Air Force, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Terma

3200 Windy Hill Rd SE
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones to be bought by Germany

January 13, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Keeping the link – How modern forces stay connected under fire

January 13, 2026

More Comms