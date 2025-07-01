Silvus Technologies launches Spectrum Dominance 2.0 next-generation electronic warfare defense

LOS ANGELES, Calif. Wireless-networking company Silvus Technologies announced the launch of its Spectrum Dominance 2.0 tool, which it calls the "next evolution" of its electronic warfare (EW)-resilient communications capabilities.

Spectrum Dominance 2.0 -- available as a software licensable extension to the widely deployed Silvus MN-MIMO waveform -- adds new features including Wake on Wireless and Dual Frequency Link to an ever-expanding suite of Low Probability of Intercept/Low Probability of Detection (LPI/LPD), Anti-Jam (AJ) and Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) capabilities that enable protected mesh network communications in the most contested RF environments.

Used together, they allow StreamCaster MANET radios (AN/PRC-169) to perform in congested and contested environments so that users can depend on mission-critical communications even if under electronic attack.