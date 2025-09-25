Military Embedded Systems

F/A-18 service life modification work to shift from St. Louis beginning in 2026

September 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Boeing

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. Boeing will relocate its F/A-18 Super Hornet Service Life Modification (SLM) program from the St. Louis region starting in 2026, with all work at the site scheduled to conclude in 2027, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the move is part of a broader expansion plan at the St. Louis facility, which supports production of the F-15EX, T-7A, MQ-25, and munitions programs. Boeing is evaluating San Antonio, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida, as potential sites to receive the transferred work. The company currently performs SLM activities in San Antonio and in partnership with the U.S. Navy at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest in San Diego.

The SLM program extends the life of Super Hornet aircraft by adding Block III capabilities and up to 4,000 flight hours, the company says. Boeing states that the program is expected to continue through the mid-2030s, with all Block II Super Hornets eligible for upgrade to Block III.

Team members currently supporting SLM in St. Louis will be reassigned to other programs at the site, the statement reads.

