High-performance rugged computing systems to be showcased by One Stop Systems at AUSA 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. One Stop Systems (OSS) plans to display its newest high-performance computing and storage systems at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, the company announced.

OSS will exhibit a range of 2U and 3U rugged servers, storage systems, and embedded computing platforms designed for deployment in harsh environments. The systems are built to align with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, with a focus on reducing size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C), the statement reads.

The company says its products support artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor-processing workloads at the edge, providing the low-latency performance typical of commercial data centers. OSS designs and manufactures customized compute and storage hardware for defense and industrial applications and operates internationally through its OSS and Bressner business units, according to the statement.