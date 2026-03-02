PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SOSA Aligned Power Supply from Vicor

Vicor image This week’s product, the SOSA Power Supply from Vicor, is aligned with the Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is designed for 3U OpenVPX systems that are aligned to the SOSA approach and is targeted for use in avionics, shipboard applications, and other defense applications.

As many as four power supplies can be paralleled to increase output power capability of +12V main and +3.3V auxiliary outputs with proprietary wireless current-sharing. The need for conventional current‑share pins is eliminated and current-share accuracy is ±2A.

The module leverages proprietary Vicor technology to enable high efficiency and power density for this rugged, conduction-cooled power supply.

Features and Benefits

OpenVPX – VITA 62

18 – 45V input voltage range

800 W output power

Conduction-cooled

I 2 C IPMI 46.11 monitoring and control

Input voltage reverse-polarity protection

Remote voltage sensing for +12V and +3.3V auxiliary

Parallel operation capable with proprietary wireless current sharing

Overcurrent, overvoltage, and overtemperature protections

IPC-A-610 class 3

No aluminum electrolytic capacitors

Enable, inhibit, system reset, and power-fail controls

Compliance to MIL‑STD 704F, 461G, 810G, 1275E

High-reliability modular design

For more information, visit the SOSA Power Supply page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the SOSA Power Supply datasheet, click here .

To view the Vicor VITA 62 3U Evaluation Board User Guide, click here .

To view a demo of the Vicor Power System Designer Online tool, click here .

For sales information, click here .

Featured Companies Vicor Corporation 400 Federal St

Andover, MA Website