PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SOSA Aligned Power Supply from Vicor

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SOSA Aligned Power Supply from VicorSponsored Story
March 02, 2026
This week’s product, the SOSA Power Supply from Vicor, is aligned with the Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is designed for 3U OpenVPX systems that are aligned to the SOSA approach and is targeted for use in avionics, shipboard applications, and other defense applications.
As many as four power supplies can be paralleled to increase output power capability of +12V main and +3.3V auxiliary outputs with proprietary wireless current-sharing. The need for conventional current‑share pins is eliminated and current-share accuracy is ±2A.
The module leverages proprietary Vicor technology to enable high efficiency and power density for this rugged, conduction-cooled power supply.
Features and Benefits
- OpenVPX – VITA 62
- 18 – 45V input voltage range
- 800 W output power
- Conduction-cooled
- I2C IPMI 46.11 monitoring and control
- Input voltage reverse-polarity protection
- Remote voltage sensing for +12V and +3.3V auxiliary
- Parallel operation capable with proprietary wireless current sharing
- Overcurrent, overvoltage, and overtemperature protections
- IPC-A-610 class 3
- No aluminum electrolytic capacitors
- Enable, inhibit, system reset, and power-fail controls
- Compliance to MIL‑STD 704F, 461G, 810G, 1275E
- High-reliability modular design
For more information, visit the SOSA Power Supply page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the SOSA Power Supply datasheet, click here.
- To view the Vicor VITA 62 3U Evaluation Board User Guide, click here.
- To view a demo of the Vicor Power System Designer Online tool, click here.
- For sales information, click here.