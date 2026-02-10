Military Embedded Systems

Modular protection solution shown by Leonardo DRS at WEST 2026

News

February 10, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Modular protection solution shown by Leonardo DRS at WEST 2026
Image courtesy Leonardo DRS

WEST 2026 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Leonardo DRS is showcasing its Open Modular Cabinet (OMC) for use aboard ships at this week's AFCEA/USNI WEST 2026 Conference and Exposition. 

The sealed cabinet enclosure, according to the Leonardo DRS announcement, builds on the company's current support of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) equipment to enable what Leonardo DRS calls a “Cabinet for Life” approach that protects critical payloads in the extreme maritime environment. The OMC meets the associated military standards (e.g., shock, vibration, power, noise, and EMI) supporting deployment of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware in both forward-fit and back-fit applications. 

The Leonardo DRS OMC is based on industry’s Open Compute Project (OCP) standards and ecosystem that is supporting all industry data centers: The OMC specifically tailors OCP Open Rack Version 3 (ORV3) standards to meet the unique requirements of the shipboard environment while continuing to support legacy compute needs. 

WEST 2026 attendees may visit the Leonardo DRS booth at #701.

Featured Companies

Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MOSA modernized flight deck to be developed for C-17A aircraft by Boeing

February 10, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Collaborative Combat Aircraft to be evaluated for U.S. Marine Corps by General Atomics

February 11, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Leonardo DRS
News
Modular protection solution shown by Leonardo DRS at WEST 2026

February 10, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber