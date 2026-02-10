Modular protection solution shown by Leonardo DRS at WEST 2026

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leonardo DRS

WEST 2026 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Leonardo DRS is showcasing its Open Modular Cabinet (OMC) for use aboard ships at this week's AFCEA/USNI WEST 2026 Conference and Exposition.

The sealed cabinet enclosure, according to the Leonardo DRS announcement, builds on the company's current support of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) equipment to enable what Leonardo DRS calls a “Cabinet for Life” approach that protects critical payloads in the extreme maritime environment. The OMC meets the associated military standards (e.g., shock, vibration, power, noise, and EMI) supporting deployment of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware in both forward-fit and back-fit applications.

The Leonardo DRS OMC is based on industry’s Open Compute Project (OCP) standards and ecosystem that is supporting all industry data centers: The OMC specifically tailors OCP Open Rack Version 3 (ORV3) standards to meet the unique requirements of the shipboard environment while continuing to support legacy compute needs.

WEST 2026 attendees may visit the Leonardo DRS booth at #701.