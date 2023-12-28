Military Embedded Systems

High-speed VTOL project for DARPA signs four firms

News

December 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

High-speed VTOL project for DARPA signs four firms
Graphic courtesy Bell Textron

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) chose four companies to develop a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) craft that operates at highers speeds than the current V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft.

Under the auspices of the Speed and Runway Independent Technologies (SPRINT) program, DARPA aims to design, manufacture, and fly an aircraft that combines high-speed capabilities and runway independence.

DARPA -- together with partner agency U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) -- named Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Textron, Northrop Grumman Aeronautical Systems, and Piasecki Aircraft to participate in Phase 1A of the initiative. According to DARPA's statement, the resulting VTOL aircraft will serve as a proof-of-concept demonstrator for associated flight-test programs and related concepts that can be produced in different sizes.

DARPA officials stated that metrics for the prototype require a cruise speed between 400 to 450 knots (740 to 833 kph/460 to 518 mph) and must be able to maneuver at relevant altitudes, hover in unconventional environments, and operate on unpaved surfaces if needed.

The DARPA announcement puts the total value for these four initial-phase contracts at between $15 million and $20 million, with a timeline of spring of 2027 for first flight of the VTOL.

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website

Aurora Flight Sciences

9950 Wakeman Dr
Manassas, VA 20110
Website
[email protected]
703.369.3633

Bell Textron

40 Westminster Street
Providence, RI 02903
Website
[email protected]
+1 (401) 421-2800

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

USSOCOM

Website

Piasecki Aircraft Corp.

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms