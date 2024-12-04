Military Embedded Systems

ISR capabilities for C-390 aircraft to be expanded for Brazil by Embraer

December 04, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Embraer

BRASÍLIA, Brazil. Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) signed an agreement to enhance the C-390 Millennium platform for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, with an emphasis on Maritime Patrol, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement, signed during the Mostra BID National Defense and Security Fair, focuses on collaborative studies to adapt the aircraft’s design to meet current and future operational needs, particularly for ISR capabilities, the statement reads. The C-390 Millennium is equipped with advanced communication and self-protection systems, the company says.

The C-390, which has a maximum payload of 26 tons and a top speed of 470 knots, is in use by air forces in Brazil, Hungary, Austria, South Korea, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Sweden. The platform has logged more than 15,000 flight hours globally, according to Embraer.

