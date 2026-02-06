Military Embedded Systems

Israeli heavy-lift helicopters to receive avionics, electronic warfare, and DIRCM upgrades by Elbit

February 06, 2026

Image via Lockheed Martin–Sikorsky

TEL AVIV, Israel. The Israel Ministry of Defense signed an approximately $130 million agreement with Elbit Systems to integrate Israeli command-and-control, avionics, electronic warfare, and directed infrared countermeasure capabilities onto 12 Israel Defense Forces Israeli Air Force CH-53K “Pereh” helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

The helicopters are being acquired through a Foreign Military Sales agreement between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the U.S. government, the statement reads. The aircraft are being built by Sikorsky and are currently in assembly at the manufacturer’s primary production site in Connecticut, the statement says.

After assembly, the helicopters are expected to transition to a dedicated installation line intended to adapt the baseline U.S.-configuration aircraft with Israeli systems based on operational requirements set by the Israeli Air Force, the statement reads. The integration effort is intended to update cockpit functions, support operations in difficult conditions, and aid crews in identifying landing areas and obstacles, the company says.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
Unmanned
