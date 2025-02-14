Japan orders 17 CH-47JA Block II Chinooks for Self-Defense Forces

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. The Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) ordered 17 CH-47JA Block II Chinook Extended Range helicopters to modernize its fleet, with production to be carried out jointly by Boeing and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), Boeing announced in a statement.

Boeing and KHI have collaborated on Japan’s Chinook fleet since the 1980s, delivering over 100 aircraft, the statement reads. The Block II configuration introduces reinforced airframes, upgraded fuel tanks, and a digital flight control system to improve stability, safety, and operational efficiency, the company says.

The upgraded aircraft is designed to enhance Japan’s heavy-lift capabilities while maintaining commonality with other CH-47 operators worldwide, the statement adds. Japan is now the fourth country to adopt the Block II Chinook, joining the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.