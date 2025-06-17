Military Embedded Systems

Parasoft enhances safety-critical software test tools

June 17, 2025

Lisa Daigle

MONROVIA, Calif. Automated software-testing firm Parasoft reports the release of Parasoft C/C++test 2025.1, an enhanced version of safety-critical compliance software with important enhancements to the company’s flagship static and dynamic testing solution for C and C++ software developers.

The company's announcement of release of Parasoft C/C++test 2025.1 states that the updated software enables full MISRA C:2025 Support to expedite certifications with latest standard while maintaining compliance; features a new artificial intelligence (AI) Documentation Assistant to increase developer productivity and overall C/C++ testing usability; enables broader security testing with nearly 70 new CWE [Common Weakness Enumeration] checks; and has enhanced compliance with static application security testing and standards, including ISO 21434 and IEC 62304. 

Parasoft asserts that the updated C/C++test 2025.1 is aimed at meeting the rigorous requirements of safety-critical and heavily regulated industries including avionics/aviation, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and transportation. 

 

