Portuguese Air Force to buy sixth KC-390 Millennium

PARIS, France. Portugal will buy a sixth KC-390 Millennium aircraft from Embraer, expanding its transport fleet and operational capabilities, the company announced in a statement during the Paris Air Show.

The Portuguese government initially ordered five aircraft in 2019. This additional acquisition will support both military and civil missions, including troop and cargo transport, aerial refueling, and humanitarian response, the statement reads.

Portugal and Embraer also plan to include 10 purchase options in the existing contract framework for potential future sales to other European and NATO countries through government-to-government agreements, the company says. The arrangement is intended to enhance interoperability, reduce logistics and training costs, and support industrial cooperation across participating nations.

Portugal has operated the KC-390 since 2023 and is the first customer to seek expansion of its fleet, the company adds. The aircraft is capable of operating from short runways and supports a range of missions including search and rescue, firefighting, and aeromedical evacuation.