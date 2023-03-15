MIL-STD-1553 FPGA mezzanine card saves space with integrated transformers

Product

Image courtesy Holt.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits introduced a new dual-channel MIL-STD-1553 mezzanine card featuring its HI-25850 part, a 3.3V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with integrated transformers; the transformers are intended to provide a transformer-coupled MIL-STD-1553 interface and also save large amounts of space on the board.

The ADK-25850FMC-2 development kit is a dual channel MIL-STD-1553 FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) reference design using standard IAW VITA 57.1 form factor. The card interfaces to a host or FPGA using FMC connectors or two PMOD headers. The HI-25850 transceivers support digital I/O of 1.8 V, 2.5 V, or 3.3 V, enabling more flexibility for host or FPGA selection, and are MIL-STD-1553A/B/C, MIL-STD-1760, SAE AS15531A, and STANAG 3838-compliant.

“Its integrated transceiver-transformer combination is the perfect choice for PMC or XMC cards,” said Sean Sleicher, Director of Business Development at Holt. “This kit demonstrates its key features and is an excellent reference design for MIL-STD-1553 application development.”

The HI-25850 transceiver also features an optional receive output pulse extension that, when enabled, ensures that receiver output pulse widths do not drop below 180 ns, thereby greatly simplifying decoder design and enhancing noise performance.

A single-channel version, ADK-25850FMC-1, which provides a single dual-redundant MIL-STD-1553 interface, is also available.

For more information visit Holt at http://www.holtic.com/default.aspx.