TRML-4D and SPEXER radars to be delivered to Ukraine

ULM, Germany. HENSOLDT won a contract exceeding €340 million to supply multiple TRML-4D and SPEXER 2000 3D MkIII radar systems to support Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The TRML-4D radar, based on active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, is capable of tracking up to 1,500 airborne targets at ranges up to 250 kilometers, including cruise missiles, drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters, the statement reads.

The SPEXER 2000 radar is a short-range system designed to automatically detect and classify ground, sea, and low-altitude aerial targets. According to HENSOLDT, the radar is also integrated into several German defense systems, including Rheinmetall’s Skyranger 30 air defense vehicle and counter-uncrewed aerial system (cUAS) applications.

Both radars are part of HENSOLDT’s broader portfolio of airspace surveillance and defense technologies, which are also used by the German Armed Forces in air defense and naval applications, the company says.