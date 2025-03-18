Military Embedded Systems

MOSA avionics upgrade to be integrated into U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters

News

March 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Collins Aerospace won an $80 million contract to upgrade the avionics system of U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters under the H-60M MOSA Avionics Architecture Solution program, the company announced in a statement.

The upgrade will incorporate Mosarc, Collins Aerospace’s family of products compliant with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), designed to enable real-time avionics technology updates and improve interoperability for joint and coalition operations, the statement reads.

Collins Aerospace states that the Mosarc-based architecture will streamline technology integration and reduce sustainment costs over the helicopter’s lifecycle. The system is also expected to create commonality across the Army’s fleet of manned and uncrewed aircraft, the company says.

Work under the contract will take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Huntsville, Alabama.

