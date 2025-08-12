Lineaje Federal launches to serve U.S. public sector

RESTON, Vir. Software supply-chain security company Lineaje announced the launch of Lineaje Federal, a newly established and independently operated business entity focused on serving the U.S. public sector.

Lineaje Federal will deliver purpose-built solutions to protect federal agencies’ software supply chains, addressing the latest national cybersecurity priorities.

Gartner predicts that by the end of 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains, marking a threefold increase since 2021. Recent incidents, such as the XZ Utils attack , which targeted open-source projects in federal systems, and the Ivanti breach, which forced CISA offline, underscore the growing threat to the public sector.

In response to this escalating risk, alongside rising software bill of materials (SBOM) compliance mandates and the rapid acceleration of AI, federal agencies need resilient software supply chains. Lineaje Federal offers deep software transparency, automated remediation, and verifiable trust across every software layer from source code to deployment.

“As threat actors seek to penetrate the software that runs our national defenses and exploit sensitive data, securing it becomes not just critical, it’s urgent. This is why we launched Lineaje Federal,” said Javed Hasan, CEO and Co-founder of Lineaje and Lineaje Federal. “With this launch, we will continue to grow our federal team, deepen existing partnerships with government integrators, and invest in long-term innovation.”

To learn more about Lineaje Federal and its commitment to strengthening federal software supply chains, please visit: https://www.lineaje.com/federal