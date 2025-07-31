Short-range interceptor display to be provided to U.S. Army by Kopin

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a Phase 2 contract modification from Lockheed Martin for continued development of the Visual Display Subsystem (VDS) used in the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor (NGSRI) program, the company announced in a statement.

The modification funds the build and testing of high-resolution VDS assemblies, which incorporate Kopin’s proprietary organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplay technology, custom drive electronics, and optical designs, the statement reads.

The VDS will be integrated into the Command Launch Assembly (CLA), a key component of the Army’s evolving short-range missile defense architecture. Under the contract, Kopin will deliver complete units—referred to as “All-Up Rounds”—for use in both simulated and live operational test scenarios.

According to the company, the assemblies are intended to enhance situational awareness and targeting precision for intercept missions involving fast-moving aerial threats. The NGSRI initiative seeks to modernize short-range intercept capabilities to address emerging missile threats.