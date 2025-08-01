Military Embedded Systems

Embedded simulation software to be sustained, upgraded for CAC2S for U.S. Marine Corps

News

August 01, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Ternion

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Ternion Corporation won a five-year, $17 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to sustain and upgrade the FLAMES Automated Simulation Trainer (FAST), the company announced in a statement.

FAST is embedded within the Marine Corps’ Common Aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S) to support live-virtual-constructive (LVC) training exercises. Under the contract, Ternion will provide software maintenance and engineering services to enhance system functionality and support future integration efforts, the statement reads.

The simulation software models air, ground, and sea platforms as well as command and control, communications, and weapon systems to replicate operational scenarios. It interfaces directly with CAC2S components to exchange real-world digital data, enabling mission-based operator training, the company says.

Work under the contract will be performed at Ternion’s facility in Huntsville, Alabama. CAC2S is managed by Program Executive Officer Land Systems (PEO LS) based in Quantico, Virginia.

