Lockheed Martin, SMU to collaborate on Philippines Multi-Role Fighter proposal

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via SMU

MANILA, Philippines. Lockheed Martin will expand their industrial collaboration in the Philippines’ Multi-Role Fighter program that includes a partnership with Southern Methodist University (SMU) to advance digital innovation, intellectual property creation, and workforce development, the company announced in a statement.

The partnership, tied to Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 proposal, will connect SMU’s Center for Digital and Human-Augmented Manufacturing and Deason Innovation Gym with Philippine universities and industry. The company says the effort will provide access to advanced tools and equipment, establish a research lab and training space in the Philippines, and fund business incubation, government initiatives, and academic programs.

According to the statement, the collaboration aims to expand Philippine research and development capabilities in areas including digital modeling, simulation, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence. Lockheed Martin says the initiative supports the country’s Self-Reliant Defense Posture strategy while building a pipeline of skilled professionals for both defense and civilian applications.