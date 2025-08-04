Military Embedded Systems

Lithuania, Embraer pursue C-390 industrial partnership

August 04, 2025

Image via Embraer

VILNIUS, Lithuania. Embraer is in talks with Lithuanian industry to establish a long-term partnership tied to Lithuania’s planned acquisition of the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Embraer representatives recently toured local facilities and met with industrial firms to identify opportunities in maintenance, engineering, and supply chain work, the statement reads.

The potential collaboration would support Lithuania’s effort to build domestic defense capabilities while tying into Embraer’s growing European supply network. The company sources more than 40% of the C-390’s components from European partners and has launched similar initiatives in Portugal, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

Lithuania selected the C-390 in June 2025, joining several NATO countries modernizing their transport fleets with the platform, Embraer says.

