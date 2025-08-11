Aerospace MoUs signed between Embraer Defense Europe and Lithuanian partners

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

VILNIUS, Lithuania. Embraer Defense Europe signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with eight Lithuanian organizations to expand cooperation in aerospace, defense, and technology development, the company announced in a statement.

The agreements involve partners including Kaunas University of Technology, Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Aktyvus Photonics, J&C Aero, Nordic Aircraft Systems, Brolis Defence, DAT, and the Baltic Institute of Advanced Technology, the statement reads. Areas of collaboration include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), engineering, innovation, technological development, and supply chain management, according to the company.

The MoUs follow Lithuania’s June 2025 selection of Embraer’s C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft for its air force, joining other European and NATO operators of the platform. Embraer states that the C-390 can perform transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, and can operate from temporary or unpaved runways.

The company says the agreements are intended to support long-term industrial partnerships while strengthening Lithuania’s aerospace ecosystem and enhancing defense capabilities.