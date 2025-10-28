Military Embedded Systems

Typhoon aircraft deal signed between United Kingdom and Türkiye

October 28, 2025

Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. The United Kingdom government announced a £5.4 billion agreement with the Republic of Türkiye for the sale of 20 Typhoon fighter aircraft, along with an associated weapons and integration package, according to a BAE Systems statement.

Under the agreement, BAE Systems will manufacture key airframe components, complete final assembly, and lead weapons integration at its Lancashire facilities, according to the statement. MBDA will provide much of the weapons package, which includes the Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, the company adds.

The contract is expected to sustain more than 20,000 jobs within the UK defense industrial base and extend Typhoon production into the 2030s, the company says. Türkiye’s acquisition will make it the tenth nation to operate the Typhoon, joining air forces from the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

