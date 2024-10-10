U.S. Army force protection enhancements to be provided by Leidos

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won a $249 million contract by the U.S. Army to enhance security at 92 additional military installation access points worldwide, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, known as the Automated Installation Entry (AIE) Next Generation, will modernize access control systems using cloud-based technology and advanced biometrics to streamline entry for authorized personnel and vehicles, the statement reads. The company adds that the biometric systems will validate digital identities and incorporate cybersecurity measures to adapt to changing force protection needs.

Work will be performed at Army and joint-service installations, with engineering support provided from Leidos' Edgewood, Maryland facility, the company says.