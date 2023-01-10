F-16 training center for Israel to be provided by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $180 million contract to provide, operate, and maintain the Mission Training Center (MTC) for Israeli Air Force F-16 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which covers three years with an additional 15 years for operation and maintenance services, will involve adding the new MTC to the existing MTC as an upgrade.

"Both MTCs will improve the quality of aircrew training, doubling the number of training sorties for the IAF's F-16 and F-15 aircrew," the statement reads. "The Air Force's new MTC will include ten simulators with advanced high resolution displays, accurate weapon simulation and Elbit's arena generator, that combine to enable simulation of both current and future battlefield environments."

The MTC is intended to provide "realistic simulated battlefield training using all aircraft systems and mission scenarios to enhance all levels of pilot training," according to the Elbit Systems website. The facility allows pilots to practice modern air combat in a military setting, the company says.