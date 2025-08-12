Electronic-warfare emulator the largest virtual RF test range ever, says DARPA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration: DARPA | Colie Wertz ARLINGTON, Va. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Digital RF Battlespace Emulator (DRBE) program announced that it built the world’s largest high-fidelity, real-time virtual radio-frequency (RF) test range, saying that it enables previously unachievable scale and realism in the emulation of EW scenarios.

The DARPA announcement states that -- differently from traditional modeling, simulation, and open-air testing approaches -- the DRBE system enables the complex interaction of synthetic RF entities simultaneously, all within a fully software-defined environment, which gives users a powerful new tool for testing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electronic warfare (EW) capabilities and accelerates the development of next-generation RF systems.

Anna Tauke-Pedretti, Ph.D, DRBE program manager in DARPA’s Microsystems Technology Office, said of the range: “DRBE is a leap forward in how we can prepare and equip RF systems against sophisticated adversaries. DRBE is not only setting a new benchmark for real-time simulation but is also accelerating our ability to develop and refine advanced electronic warfare capabilities that keep pace with emerging threats.”’

The core of DRBE is a real-time high-performance wafer-scale computing architecture, or real-time high-performance computer (HPC) powered by the world’s largest processor. The HPC gives the emulator massive throughput with ultra-low latency, which is critical for simulating complex RF engagements with the timing precision needed for modern EW tactics.

The first DRBE system is expected toi transition to a U.S. Navy lab in late 2025, where it will be integrated into the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) testing and evaluation infrastructure.