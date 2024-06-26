Integrated platform management systems to be installed on Canadian Navy ships

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia. L3Harris won contracts from Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to supply and install the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) and Control & Instrumentation system for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC), the company announced in a statement.

L3Harris will design and deliver the IPMS, which manages propulsion, power generation, and auxiliary functions of the new combat ships, with the aim of enhancing their performance, reliability, and safety as part of the Royal Canadian Navy’s initiative to modernize its fleet, the statement reads.

The IPMS uses a distributed real-time digital control architecture, featuring multifunction control consoles and Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) for data acquisition and control. The system includes advanced Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) with high-resolution graphical displays, as well as an On-Board Training System, Battle Damage Control System, Digital Closed Circuit Television, and Condition-Based Maintenance systems, according to the company.