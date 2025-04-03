Military Embedded Systems

Night vision and optronics purchase agreement expands to Norway and Denmark

April 03, 2025

Image via Patria

HELSINKI, Finland. Norway and Denmark joined Finland and Sweden in a joint framework agreement for the procurement of military optronics from Finnish manufacturer Senop, according to a statement by parent company Patria.

The framework enables the participating countries to procure equipment such as night vision goggles, target acquisition and observation systems, and intelligent fire control devices from Senop’s product portfolio, the statement reads.

Initially signed by Finland and Sweden in November 2024, the agreement is intended to support joint procurement, improve battlefield performance in low-visibility conditions, and enhance interoperability across Nordic armed forces, the company says.

Senop’s products under the agreement include the EVA M night vision goggle, which incorporates aspherical lenses and composite materials to reduce weight and improve durability, the company states.

The cooperation is part of a broader effort among Nordic countries to align defense capabilities and ensure a more resilient supply chain for mission-critical technologies, according to the statement.

