Dual-function satellite test system delivered to Taiwan Space Agency

News

August 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via TASA

TAIPEI, Taiwan. Rohde & Schwarz developed and delivered an integrated satellite test solution to the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) that combines electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and antenna measurement capabilities in a single chamber, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, this is the first time such a dual-function configuration has been implemented for TASA, enabling both EMC and antenna performance validation within the same test environment. The system includes a vector network analyzer, customized measurement software, and a Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) reflector produced in partnership with a Taiwan-based supplier.

The company states that the reflector uses a patented diamond-shaped design to reduce interference between the chamber’s components and improve measurement accuracy for complex satellite payloads. The capability is intended to address growing requirements for precise testing as Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies expand, ensuring satellites can operate reliably with terrestrial cellular networks.

Rohde & Schwarz adds that the project demonstrates its ability to integrate third-party components while meeting specialized technical requirements for satellite payload testing.

Featured Companies

Rohde & Schwarz

6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive
Columbia, MD 21046
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
