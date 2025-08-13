GuRu Wireless Demonstrates World’s Largest Synchronized mm-Wave Power Beaming Array

Press Release

GuRu Wireless, Inc., a leader in advanced wireless power solutions for national security, defense and commercial applications, announces the successful integration of more than 70,000 fully synchronized and electronically phase controlled transmitters into its latest Generator Unit (GU) array. This marks the highest publicly known number of mm-Wave wireless power transmitters operating in a single phased array to date.

Built entirely on GuRu Wireless’ proprietary hardware and software stack, the modular phased array is powered by the company’s patented system architecture and custom-designed millimeter-wave RFIC. This integrated circuit enables precise, efficient, and coordinated wireless energy transmission at scale.

“This phased array is a major leap forward for wireless power technology, showcasing our unique ability to deliver high-precision wireless energy at a scale never seen before,” said Behrooz Abiri, Co Founder and CTO of GuRu Wireless. “Our architecture can be adapted to arrays of any size, and tailored to meet the power, distance and mission requirements of the systems we support.”

From compact mobile deployments to wide-area coverage, GuRu Wireless’ transmitter arrays and receivers can be tailored to meet the evolving demands of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) used for persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and other mission-critical operations. Operating at 24GHz with electronically steered and focused beams, GuRu Wireless has already demonstrated 96+ hours of continuous flight for Group 1 drones, eliminating the need for battery swaps or landings. This fills a critical capability gap and is a significant paradigm shift in ISR operations, particularly in environments where persistence, mobility, and stealth are essential.

Abiri continued, “Our current transmitter can deliver over a kilowatt of continuous power at distances exceeding 100 meters, underscoring the ability of our architecture to perform in-flight recharging of sUAS in mission-critical applications. For persistent ISR operations, the system must be capable of wirelessly delivering at least 500 watts to an aerial vehicle at distances beyond 50 meters, enabling its onboard battery to recharge while the drone remains in flight. And importantly, this must be achieved within the strict size, weight, and power, or SWaP, constraints typical of small UAVs. We’ve already demonstrated this level of wireless power transfer to an aerial vehicle in a controlled setting, and we’ll be publicly showcasing this capability in a relevant outdoor environment in the coming months.”

The company’s broader vision is to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end persistent ISR system solution, combining wireless power, aerial vehicles, and ISR payloads, engineered as a cohesive system for sustained mission performance.

GuRu Wireless is actively working with U.S. defense and national security stakeholders to transition its technology from advanced prototyping to operational deployment in areas such as border surveillance, base protection, maritime domain awareness, and counter-UAS defense.