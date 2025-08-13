Military Embedded Systems

Satellite communications systems contract from Israel won by Gilat

August 13, 2025

PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks won a multimillion-dollar contract from Israel’s Ministry of Defense to deliver and integrate satellite communications (SATCOM) systems, the company announced in a statement.

The systems, which are expected to be delivered before the end of 2025, will be configured to meet the operational requirements of Israel’s defense forces, according to the statement. Gilat says the SATCOM solutions are engineered for use in harsh and unpredictable environments, supporting a variety of military communication missions.

The company states that the project will involve rapid deployment capabilities and integration of technologies intended to ensure reliable communications in diverse operational settings. The systems are part of Gilat’s broader portfolio, which includes satellite-on-the-move antennas, high-power amplifiers, and ground systems for defense applications.

