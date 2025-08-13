Counter-UAS maritime system demonstrated by Leonardo DRS in open-water test

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS completed its first open-water demonstration of a maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) designed for counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) operations from small uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), the company announced in a statement.

The system, adapted from the company’s land-based short-range air defense and C-UAS technologies, is intended to provide remote ship protection against aerial and surface threats, according to the statement. Demonstrations took place in realistic sea conditions, testing the system’s ability to detect, identify, and track UAS targets, as well as monitor surface vessels.

The MEP tested included the BlackLab passive radio-frequency detection system, an electro-optic/infrared gimbal with thermal cameras, and a tactical data management system using sensor fusion and artificial intelligence for target recognition across RF and optical inputs, the company says.

Leonardo DRS states the system is platform-agnostic, modular, and able to integrate additional sensors, electronic warfare systems, and kinetic or non-kinetic effectors through its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture.