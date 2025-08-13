Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS maritime system demonstrated by Leonardo DRS in open-water test

News

August 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS maritime system demonstrated by Leonardo DRS in open-water test
Image via Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS completed its first open-water demonstration of a maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) designed for counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) operations from small uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), the company announced in a statement.

The system, adapted from the company’s land-based short-range air defense and C-UAS technologies, is intended to provide remote ship protection against aerial and surface threats, according to the statement. Demonstrations took place in realistic sea conditions, testing the system’s ability to detect, identify, and track UAS targets, as well as monitor surface vessels.

The MEP tested included the BlackLab passive radio-frequency detection system, an electro-optic/infrared gimbal with thermal cameras, and a tactical data management system using sensor fusion and artificial intelligence for target recognition across RF and optical inputs, the company says.

Leonardo DRS states the system is platform-agnostic, modular, and able to integrate additional sensors, electronic warfare systems, and kinetic or non-kinetic effectors through its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture.

Featured Companies

Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Saab
News
Next-gen pilot training system to be developed by Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems

November 19, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
MOSA e-Book

November 19, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols
News
AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

November 13, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Whitepaper
End-to-End Connectivity for Next Generation Soldiers

November 18, 2025

More Comms