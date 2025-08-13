Ground-based antenna array demo advances U.S. Space Force deep-space radar program

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. Northrop Grumman and U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) integrated multiple ground-based antennas at the Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) Site 1 in Western Australia, the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration used seven of the site’s 27 antennas to operate as a single system, enabling precision radar tracking of multiple satellites, according to the statement. The multi-week test campaign included calibration, data collection, and analysis to verify the system’s ability to characterize satellite movement.

DARC is a collaborative program between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia aimed at creating an all-weather, global network to track small objects in geosynchronous orbit (GEO). Northrop Grumman says the system is intended to enhance space domain awareness and protect U.S. and allied satellite services by monitoring objects in, to, and from GEO.

When complete, DARC’s design will combine data from multiple antennas to operate as a unified radar system, which the company states will improve detection and tracking precision for potential threats to space assets.