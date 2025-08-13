Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup

Press Release

Rugged Science has officially launched the full NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U configurations. This platform was built to give customers full control over how and where high-performance computing gets deployed, without compromise.

The NOMAD Series is designed to fit seamlessly into complex deployments where size, power, and I/O requirements demand flexibility without sacrificing performance. Rather than locking customers into fixed configurations or off-the-shelf limitations, NOMAD was built from the ground up to adapt. Every unit is built to order, tested in-house, and tailored to mission-specific requirements.

This series is not a collection of generic enclosures dressed up as rugged. NOMAD systems are engineered and assembled entirely at Rugged Science’s Sparks, Maryland facility, where mechanical design, thermal modeling, firmware control, and CNC fabrication all happen under one roof. That vertical integration means faster turnaround, tighter tolerances, and full control over performance, reliability, and revision management.

"We design these systems based on where they're going to be used," said Kevin McMaster, Lead Mechanical Engineer and Engineering Manager at Rugged Science. "It has to survive the environment, fit into existing infrastructure, and stay serviceable for the long haul."

Rugged Science’s control over the entire engineering and build process isn’t just a capability. It’s the difference between waiting months for a workaround and getting exactly what your program needs, fast. Whether it's a custom I/O layout, slot reconfiguration, conformal coating, secure KVM wiring, or firmware image locking, NOMAD servers are built with application-level intent from day one. No guesswork. No gray area. Just hardware that shows up ready for your exact requirements.

Each NOMAD server is more than a piece of hardware. It’s a reflection of Rugged Science’s belief that rugged computing shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all. Whether you need fiber or copper I/O, legacy connectors, TPM 2.0 security, or GPU expansion for edge AI workloads, NOMAD can be configured to meet the demands of your program with zero compromise.

Customers across defense, energy, industrial automation, and transportation are already relying on NOMAD systems to support complex, high-stakes operations. The NOMAD Series is built for environments where downtime isn’t tolerated, and reliability isn’t optional.

TECHNICAL OVERVIEW

Each NOMAD system supports the latest Intel, AMD, and ARM-based processors, with configurations offering up to 256 physical cores and 6TB of DDR5 memory across 24 DIMM slots. Storage configurations include up to 384TB of front-removable storage using SATA, NVMe U.3, or M.2 drives. High-speed PCIe Gen5 slots support GP-GPUs, networking cards, and custom expansion requirements.

NOMAD systems are engineered for use in thermally challenging, high-humidity, and high-altitude environments. While exact tolerances vary by configuration, each unit is subjected to thorough functional testing and burn-in procedures at Rugged Science’s Maryland facility to ensure stable, dependable performance before deployment.

To explore the NOMAD Series and submit a configuration request, visit www.ruggedscience.com.