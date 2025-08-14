Air Force training system garners Cubic Defense a contract through 2032

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, USAF. Cubic’s P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) seen under the wing.

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense announced that it won an ID/IQ [indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity] contract award from the U.S. Air Force for activities relating to the procurement, integration, deployment, and sustainment of the entire P5 Combat Training Systems (P5CTS) inventory.

According to information from Cubic Defense, P5CTS enables pilots and crews to practice and hone their skills and strategies through live mission simulations that replicate situations like air-to-air combat and air-to-ground strikes with accurate position tracking and timing.

The P5 Security Subsystem (P5 SSU) upgrade is a multichannel, NSA-approved encrypted waveform that operates at full interoperability with 5th-generation aircraft, which aims to enable seamless joint operations between U.S. military branches and allied partners.