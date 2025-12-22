Military Embedded Systems

Rotorcraft sim & pilot training partnership formed by HAVELSAN, Advanced Rotorcraft Technology

News

December 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ANKARA, Turkey. HAVELSAN signed a cooperation agreement with U.S.-based Advanced Rotorcraft Technology, Inc. (ART) to collaborate on simulation and training systems for rotary-wing aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The partnership is intended to support development work on simulators used for military and civil pilot training, the statement reads. Planned efforts include integrating rotorcraft flight dynamics and engine models into HAVELSAN simulator products, the company says. The work is also expected to include building simulation environments aligned to different mission profiles, including helicopter and vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) platforms, according to the statement.

HAVELSAN says the companies will conduct model validation activities intended to confirm realism and accuracy of the modeled aircraft behavior. The agreement also covers work related to simulator qualification and customer acceptance processes, the statement reads.

The companies did not disclose a contract value, timeline, or initial end user for the collaboration, according to the statement.

