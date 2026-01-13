Rugged LCD monitors to be supplied to U.S. Navy for shipboard ATC systems by EIZO

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via EIZO

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. won a U.S. Navy contract to provide Talon RGD2802 2K x 2K rugged LCD monitors for integration into the AN/SYY-1 shipboard air traffic control (ATC) processing and display system, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/SYY-1 Shipboard ATC system is described as an upgrade intended to improve radar data processing, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) extraction, and multi-sensor composite tracking to support situational awareness during air operations, the statement reads. EIZO says the Talon RGD2802 is a 28-inch monitor with a native 2048 x 2048 resolution, which the company describes as a display format used for naval ATC and Precision Approach Landing Systems (PALS) to present radar sweeps and dense target data.

EIZO says the monitor completed U.S. Department of Defense qualification testing, including the MIL-DTL-901E high-impact shock test and the MIL-STD-461G electromagnetic compatibility test for shipboard environments, the statement adds. The company also notes prior deployments of its Condor-series graphics cards and radar software from partner Cambridge Pixel in mission systems supporting C5ISR, aviation, and naval applications, according to the statement.