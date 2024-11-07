Sweden, Finland sign military optronics framework agreement with Senop

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Senop

HELSINKI, Finland. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, and Senop Oy signed a framework agreement for the procurement of military optronics, the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement aims to streamline and reduce costs for acquiring optronic systems to improve the operational capabilities of the Finnish and Swedish armed forces, the statement reads. This procurement collaboration follows an earlier executive agreement between the countries to improve defense resilience and cost efficiency in equipment acquisition, according to the statement.

Earlier this year, Finland signed a letter of intent with Senop to acquire additional night vision goggles (NVGs) and new night vision technologies. Senop specializes in night vision devices, sensor-based solutions, and critical communication systems for defense and security sectors.