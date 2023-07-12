Military Embedded Systems

Thales acquires Cobham Aerospace Communications to boost avionics portfolio

News

July 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Thales acquires Cobham Aerospace Communications to boost avionics portfolio

PARIS, France. Thales is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications (AeroComms), a provider of safety cockpit communication systems, according to a statement from Thales.

Employing around 690 individuals, including approximately 190 engineers, AeroComms operates in France, South Africa, USA, Canada, and Denmark. The company is projected to generate revenues of about $200 million in 2023, the statement adds.

The planned acquisition is part of Thales' strategy to fortify its avionics portfolio, which includes assuming a strong position in safety cockpit communications and integrating products developed by AeroComms that have established positions with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company says.

