Thales acquires Cobham Aerospace Communications to boost avionics portfolio

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PARIS, France. Thales is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications (AeroComms), a provider of safety cockpit communication systems, according to a statement from Thales.

Employing around 690 individuals, including approximately 190 engineers, AeroComms operates in France, South Africa, USA, Canada, and Denmark. The company is projected to generate revenues of about $200 million in 2023, the statement adds.

The planned acquisition is part of Thales' strategy to fortify its avionics portfolio, which includes assuming a strong position in safety cockpit communications and integrating products developed by AeroComms that have established positions with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company says.