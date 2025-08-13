Military Embedded Systems

Artificial intelligence pact signed between AFWERX and Arize AI

News

August 13, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image: Growtika/Unsplash

BERKELEY, Calif. Artificial intelligence (AI) engineering firm Arize AI won a $1.2 million contract from AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to conduct a 12–month R&D-focused effort on AI engineering capabilities for large-language model (LLM) AI enhancement to address the most pressing challenges in the U.S. Air Force. 

Arize AI, according to the announcement, will provide an R&D AI engineering platform aimed at strengthening the U.S. national defense by accelerating the deployment of powerful generative AI applications such as agentic AI and RAG-based use cases [RAG stands for "retrieval-augmented generation," which provides context to LLMs. 

NIPRGPT is a nonclassified prototype large language model (LLM) authorized at Impact Level 5 (IL5), developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory for the Department of the Air Force's Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) workloads that gives users a ChatGPT-like experience with the ability to maintain chat history, enabling critical assessments of the feasibility and security of deploying Generative AI on the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet). NIPRGPT provides valuable insights into technical challenges, security implications, and operational benefits, which can assist the Air Force in the secure and ethical adoption of commercial AI technologies.

The Arize AX R&D effort promises to help NIPRGPT by automating prompt engineering and online evaluation within CAC/NIPRNet constraints with metrics for quality, safety, efficiency, and compliance so that users and leaders can see what works in practice. Insights from user feedback and key operational telemetry metrics will inform future policy, acquisition, and investment decisions across the Air Force. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website

Arize AI

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
A.I. - Big Data
Unmanned
Image via Archer
News
Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle

November 19, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
MOSA e-Book

November 19, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols
News
AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

November 13, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Whitepaper
End-to-End Connectivity for Next Generation Soldiers

November 18, 2025

More Comms